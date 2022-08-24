Author Russell Marshall's new book "The Hero's Stone" is the spellbinding tale of an ancient prophecy, an evil force rising and the hero who will stop it

Recent release "The Hero's Stone: Book One: Their Beginning" from Page Publishing author Russell Marshall tells the captivating story of an ancient stone tablet which tells of a mystical prophecy. With part of the stone tablet missing, none can decipher what the prophecy tells, but legends speak of a chosen hero who will rise up to find the missing stone fragment and defeat a dark enemy.

LEOMINSTER, Mass., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russell Marshall, an author who finds solace and an escape from the world in writing, has completed his new book "The Hero's Stone: Book One: Their Beginning": a thrilling fantasy novel of an ancient prophecy that tells of a hero's ascent to face the rising tides of darkness.

"As some search for the hope of the world wishing to be it, others hope for this to not be found, so as to tell them that the peace will continue," writes Marshall. "A broken stone tablet tells of a legend, a war, a darkness. These legends are told among the young and the old, those who believe and those who don't, the living and the dead.

"The legend tells of a savior and the destroyer; however, due to the stone being broken and only so much being left, not much is known of the prophecy that is foretold by it. Only that of a hero will find the first piece of the stone, and at the same time, the darkness will rise in the world.

"Even with such a prophecy in the world, simple countrymen live in complete peace, not worrying whether it will or will not happen. Others with a sense of duty scour the land unendingly, feeling it is their responsibility to search to find what they are looking for. Kings shall order. Queens shall beckon. In the end, only the true hero may find the stone, whether they want to or not. The world is an ever-changing, mysterious place with many unknowns. One can only hope that their life goes as they dream it will while striving to make it that way with everything they have."

Published by Page Publishing, Russell Marshall's enthralling tale is a stunning new entry in the world of fantasy adventure, full of richly developed characters and a detailed and fully realized world. Readers will find their minds captured and their imaginations sparked as they follow along on Marshall's expertly paced quest to discover the resting place of the missing hero's stone and the true identity of the chosen one who will free the world of evil.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "The Hero's Stone: Book One: Their Beginning" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

