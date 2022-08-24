Author Tom Shipley's new book "Silencing the Drums" is a thrilling historical fiction debut about a boy who is wrapped up in his cousin's quest for justice

Recent release "Silencing the Drums" from Page Publishing author Tom Shipley is the story of Billy Grayson who, after losing his father in World War II, gets wrapped up in his cousin's mission to bring a man down. As the two seek justice, they learn the path of the righteous takes courage and that honor comes with a price.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Shipley, a writer with a solid grasp on good old-fashioned storytelling, has completed his new book "Silencing the Drums": a gripping example of what historical fiction does when it is done well.

This debut novel educates readers on life in Southern Virginia after the Second World War and delivers the story with equal parts humor and heartache.

Published by Page Publishing, Shipley's perfectly poised and perfectly pitched story begins with Billy Grayson, a boy on the cusp of manhood, still reeling over the loss of his father in the war. Grayson agrees to spend his summer with relatives at their ancestral home in Virginia and try to make the best of his time there.

What follows is not curative but a rousing journey as his fair cousin, Anna Wainwright, enlists his aid on a mission to bring down one of the most powerful men in town.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Silencing the Drums" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

