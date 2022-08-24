Gerald Lynn Smith's newly released "The Mayor's Boy" is a unique and enjoyable personal memoir that transports readers to the hills of Appalachia

"The Mayor's Boy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald Lynn Smith is an enjoyable reflection on life that will take readers on a rollercoaster journey from growing up in the Appalachian Mountains to retiring to the comforts of Wisconsin and everything in between.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mayor's Boy": a nostalgic look back on a life lived in determination. "The Mayor's Boy" is the creation of published author Gerald Lynn Smith.

Smith shares, "Upbeat and honest, this engaging tale takes you from the hills of Appalachia to an island on the other side of the world and to a lot of other places in a quest to serve and grow. The author is spiritually gifted, the product of a spiritually gifted mother and a father looked upon as inconsequential: the so-called mayor of a remote railroad stop called Barr Cut.

"There is a little of something for everyone in these pages: religion, alcoholism, suicide, cows, marriage, country ways, poets, masculinity and bravado, the everyday humanness of beautiful women, the strength of ordinary people, addiction, university degrees, chiggers, motorcycles, tropical living, cool cars, chicken plucking, divorce, games people play, mental illness, dogs 'n' cats, opera, snot, scuba diving and much more."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Lynn Smith's new book will offer a few life lessons and laughs as readers take a trip down memory lane.

Smith paints a vivid picture through concise and entertaining sections that will present readers with some of the author's most cherished and challenging memories.

Consumers can purchase "The Mayor's Boy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Mayor's Boy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

