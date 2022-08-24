Author Randall Lee Monroe's new book "Town and Country Childhood" is the story of a childhood lived in troubling times that reminds readers to live life to the fullest

Recent release "Town and Country Childhood" from Page Publishing author Randall Lee Monroe begins in the early 1960s in Southwest Iowa during a volatile time in American history. The stories included lay out the worries that plagued teens at the time and the youthful antics and indiscretions that ensued.

FORSYTH, Mo., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randall Lee Monroe, now retired and living in the Ozarks, has completed his new book "Town and Country Childhood": a gripping story of coming of age during one of the most transformative decades in recent history. After completing his first book, "Manoi," detailing his tenure in the Army and Vietnam, he decided to go back and share more of his story, starting in the early 1960s. His stories remind readers to live life to the fullest, regardless of what's going on in the rest of the world.

"If you're only going to live to be twenty, live seventy-five years in seven years," Monroe says.

Published by Page Publishing, Monroe's illuminating book shares stories from his small-town life, growing up in a difficult time.

Knowing that upon graduation he would not be able to afford a college education, he knew the draft would surely swallow him up. This fact made it hard to plan a future. The book details that constant bombardment of the reality of death and the shortness of life and the not-always-legal antics that resulted from that mindset for teens in the Midwest.

If life was going to be short, Monroe decided to live it to the fullest regardless of the cost. Breaking the rules was considered a right, and nothing was going to stop him. Growing up in a tavern allowed him to become friends with his dad's friends who survived the forties and World War II.

He thought drinking and other bad habits were a way to have fun but learned too late that they were coping mechanisms that eventually destroy a person. Eventually, it all caught up.

