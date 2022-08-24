Middleburg Communities Names Selim Tay-Agbozo President of Development

Middleburg Communities ("Middleburg") today announced that it has named Selim Tay-Agbozo as a Partner and President of Middleburg Development, the business division that oversees the firm's development activities. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Chris Finlay and is responsible for growing Middleburg's development capabilities as the firm expands across its target markets. He will serve on both the Executive and Investment Committees for the Company.

Tay-Agbozo joins Middleburg from Tishman Speyer where he served as Managing Director. In this role, he oversaw a number of major development and redevelopment projects within the firm's Washington, D.C. portfolio. Tay-Agbozo also helped oversee asset management of the portfolio and was involved in the pursuit of strategic development opportunities in Atlanta. He joined Tishman Speyer as an Associate in 2014 and quickly rose through the firm's ranks. During his tenure, Tay-Agbozo served as Tishman Speyer's Investment Committee Secretary and was responsible for the acquisition and development of over 3.5 million square feet of multifamily and commercial office space valued at approximately $3 billion.

"Selim is a proven talent and an exceptional human being who adds considerable relevant experience to our growing team and shares our values-based approach to investing and community building," said Finlay. "We have no doubt his knowledge, perspectives and relationships will help advance our strategic priorities as we continue to scale our vertically-integrated platform and explore new development and acquisition opportunities. We look forward to benefiting from Selim's immediate and long-term contributions to Middleburg's success."

Prior to his time at Tishman Speyer, Tay-Agbozo worked at Jefferies Group LLC and UBS Securities LLC in the Equity Research division covering publicly-traded REITs. He is a Founding Member of the Friendship Heights Alliance – a community partnership focused on promoting and investing in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland – where he currently serves as a board member and Treasurer. A CFA Charterholder, Tay-Agbozo graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Saint Lawrence University, and also holds an MBA in Real Estate, Finance, Accounting, and International Business from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"Middleburg is a best-in-class organization that has quietly established itself as one of the country's most prolific investment managers focused on the development, construction and management of high-quality, attainable rental housing," said Tay-Agbozo. "The opportunity to help grow a truly differentiated platform that benefits from a meaningful research and data analytics advantage was something I couldn't pass up, especially as the national demand for this type of housing product continues to grow."

About Middleburg Communities:

Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily investment, development, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 22,000 apartment units, executing over $3 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm's success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.

