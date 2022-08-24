Best Family Vacation Ideas: Margaritaville at Sea Offers Something for Everyone

When it comes to family vacations, a cruise like Margaritaville at Sea does the thinking for you. On board this floating island paradise, there's fun and relaxation for the whole family with easy, affordable and action-packed activities for any age.

Port of Palm Beach, FL - August 24, 2022 - Family vacations are an important part of the fabric of any household, providing uninterrupted occasions for family bonding and cultivating shared memories and stories for years to come.

According to Travel Agent Central, 88 percent of families are likely to travel in the next year, and a separate study by The New York Post found that 65 percent of Americans expressed that vacationing with their family brings them more joy than trips without their family and other loved ones. The same poll by the New York Post indicated that the ideal family vacation lasts for about three days.

Margaritaville at Sea centered their experience around this idea of the perfect short vacation. Its three-day, two-night cruise provides individuals, friends and especially families an easy, affordable, and action packed round-trip voyage between The Port of Palm Beach, Florida and Grand Bahama Island.

Cruises themselves are becoming more popular, and as a cost-effective and all-inclusive travel experience, they can be ideal for a family looking for a quick getaway to recenter and reconnect.

Margaritaville at Sea offers a perfect balance between one-of-a-kind opportunities for families to enjoy side-by-side, and necessary breaths of relaxation where individual family members can savor the floating island paradise at their own pace. On-board, passengers will find fun for kids, parents, and the whole family.

Fun for the Family

A family vacation relies on activities that everyone can enjoy together. Margaritaville at Sea offers many chances to create special moments with family through on-ship and off-ship activities.

While on the cruise, families can spend time taking in the natural beauty of the Caribbean. Excursion packages give families the opportunity to set foot on famed Bahamian beaches, take a dip in warm blue waters, and feel a whole new kind of rush with the different water sports available. Kids and adults alike will be amazed by the marine life they see below the waves, and surprised with the local fauna they encounter above them as The Bahamas are also home to wild but peaceful swimming pigs.

A plethora of food choices are also important and essential to keep all family members satisfied. From upscale to energetic, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers five unique dining options, including an all-you-can-eat buffet for those family members in the middle of a growth spurt. At night, families can find a sky full of stars topside, one-of-a-kind live entertainment all around the ship, and endless occasions for dancing.

Fun for the Kids

The most important part of any family vacation is not only keeping the kids entertained, but also creating memories that will last a lifetime. Margaritaville at Sea takes this into account, providing unique programs tailored for three different age groups: the Jolly Mon Kids Club for ages 3-6, the Parakeet Kids Club for ages 6-12, and the Teens Club for those between the ages of 13 and 17. Children and teens can participate in a wide range of exciting activities with other passengers their own age, from arts and crafts and ping pong competitions to pizza parties and ship tours. Parents can relax and enjoy the cruise while their kids have fun with the abundant entertainment options available under the supervision of qualified youth counselors.

Fun for Parents

Whether the kids are off making new friends or close at hand, the best family vacations also provide plenty of experiences that parents will appreciate. Margaritaville at Sea itself has a number of amenities aimed specifically at adults seeking quiet relaxation or looking for excitement of their own. Parents can find unexpectedly rejuvenating experiences by the adults-only pool or by visiting the selection of bars and lounges catering to any taste, the full-service spa and salon with multiple treatment packages, or the lively casino accessible to any level of player

A short cruise gives families an unforgettable and cost-efficient vacation and ensures each family member is entertained and satisfied throughout the entirety of the trip with the variety of food and activity options. The right combination of relaxation and adventure can lead to many new memories, and maybe even new traditions.

