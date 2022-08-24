Seena Rose's newly released "Milo Goes to Guardian Angel Training" is a sweet story of a young angel learning how to succeed as a guardian angel

"Milo Goes to Guardian Angel Training" from Christian Faith Publishing author Seena Rose is a charming tale of an eager angel and a helpful mentor observing the ways in which guardian angels watch over mankind.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Milo Goes to Guardian Angel Training": a delightful juvenile fiction that will inspire and encourage young believers. "Milo Goes to Guardian Angel Training" is the creation of published author Seena Rose, a resident of Florida with her husband, son, and two cats who grew up as a military child traveling the world and is now a retired military veteran herself. Rose's faith plays a big role in her life, and she has always been fascinated with angels, which inspired this book. She hopes children around the world will have the same excitement after reading it.

Rose shares, "How many of you believe a guardian angel is watching over you? In this book, Milo needs to go to training to become a guardian angel. He has a mentor who guides him along the way. This sweet story will give children a sense of excitement, hope, and comfort. It gives them a glimpse into what the Bible says about guardian angels, opening discussions about God, angels, and heaven."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Seena Rose's new book is an uplifting Christian fiction that will encourage young readers to ask questions about how angels work within the world.

Rose shares in hopes of encouraging young readers on their spiritual journey and to provide a message of God's protection to those who believe.

