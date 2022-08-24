Submit Release
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2022 Presentation

August 24, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s second quarter 2022 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST).

In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:

https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/DWEGc5CD/register

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

In conjunction with the quarterly results we have published a short video in which Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG, discusses the highlights of the second quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq2OXscX3k0.


The short video and the second quarter 2022 presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com


For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG, at the date and time set out above.


