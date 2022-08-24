Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3200 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:00 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects took the victim’s property and then made the victim withdraw money from an ATM. The suspects assaulted the victim and then fled the scene with the victim’s property. One of the suspects was later apprehended.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 39-year-old Mark Branham, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###