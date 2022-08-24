Global Sparkling Water Market worth $ 67.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Sparkling Water Market info Global Sparkling Water Market segment

Global Sparkling Water market is valued at US$ 29.3 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 67.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.0%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sparkling Water Market- by Flavor (Regular/Original, Herbs & Spices, Citrus, Berries, Apple, Coconut & Mangoes, Flowers, and Others), End-Users (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, and Other End-Users), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Sparkling Water market is valued at US$ 29.3 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 67.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.0% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

"Sparkling water" refers to carbonated water, a popular non-alcoholic beverage. This beverage comes in various tastes and is distinguished by having no sugar, unlike soda water. Mineral water is typically used to make sparkling water because it contains less carbon dioxide and solid minerals. Sparkling water has risen to the top of the carbonated water market. As the prevalence of lifestyle diseases increases, people choose healthier beverage options. Drinking sparkling water as sugar-free soda and juice substitutes is on the rise.

The growth of the sparkling water market is the consumer preference for sparkling water over sodas and sweet carbonated drinks. The market has benefited from the growing trend of leading a healthy lifestyle among all age groups by switching to healthy and novel beverages. The prevalence of obesity among the population is rising, which has an additional impact on the market. Contrary to soda water, low sugar content aids in maintaining a healthy weight. Additionally, the demand for sparkling water is positively impacted by changes in lifestyle, rising disposable income, and increased consumer knowledge of the beverage's health benefits. The market's expansion is accelerated by the growing awareness of the value of living a healthy lifestyle. Due to certain minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, and salt, which further improve digestion and may reduce constipation, people gravitate toward sparkling water. Additionally, during the predicted period, financial chances are extended to market participants through clever bottled water commercials. The addition of new flavours will also help to grow the market. On the other hand, the inexpensive cost of alternative carbonated beverages like sparkling water is anticipated to impede market expansion. Additionally, the impact of domestic taxes and shipping channels is anticipated to threaten the market for sparkling water during the forecast period.

Over the anticipated years, North America is anticipated to be the market's most significant contributor of sparkling water. The increased consumer preference for healthier alternatives to soft drinks is the main market driver. Consumers are persuaded to drink sparkling water due to increased intake, easier digestion, and improved bone and heart health. Additionally, it is projected that the easy availability of this product across distribution channels will accelerate the expansion of this segment. In addition, the Asia Pacific Sparkling Water market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. There is a high demand for sparkling water in many European nations, including Italy, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands, where the product is frequently provided with meals in restaurants. Quick-service restaurants are growing significantly in Europe. To increase their presence in an industry that is becoming increasingly competitive, they have been releasing several new drinks and food products influenced by national and international cuisines. In the upcoming years, the regional market is anticipated to benefit from this.

Major market players operating in the sparkling water market include Nestle, PepsiCo Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, SANPELLEGRINO S.P.A, Danone S.A., Caribou Coffee Operating Company, Inc., GEROLSTEINER, BRUNNEN GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, Tempo Beverage Ltd, Clear Cut Phocus, National Beverage Corp., Reignwood Group, COTT Corporation, Crystal Geyser Water Company, A. G. BARR p.l.c., Icelandic Water Holdings EHF, CG Roxane, LLC, Vichy Catalan Corporation, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2021, Five new types of caffeinated sparkling water were released by PepsiCo, Inc. Under its bubbly brand, the flavors include triple berry, blood orange grapefruit, blueberry pomegranate, citrus cherry tastes, mango passion fruit, and blood orange grapefruit.

• In January 2020, Limitless, an American manufacturer of caffeinated sparkling water, was purchased by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Market Segments

Global Sparkling Water Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Natural/Mineral Sparkling Water

• Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Global Sparkling Water Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Food and Drink Specialty Store

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Online

• Other End-Users

Global Sparkling Water Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Sparkling Water Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Sparkling Water Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sparkling Water Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Sparkling Water Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sparkling Water Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

