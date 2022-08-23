MACAU, August 23 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-23 22:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Daytime on 24 High Typhoon Signal No.8 Nighttime on 24 to early morning on 25 Relatively High

The tropical cyclone signal No.1 was issued at 22:30, the chance of issuing tropical cyclone signal no.3 is high at daytime tomorrow. Severe Tropical Storm “Ma-on” will intensify gradually while moving towards the western coast of Guangdong. It will be closest to the Pearl River Estuary from the evening of 24th to 25th, which will pose considerable threat to Macao.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao tomorrow evening. Winds will strengthen significatnly with frequent showers and thunderstorms. SMG is closely monitoring its development. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide in the coming days. Under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur in low-lying areas on 25th from early morning to morning. The public is advised to take precautions against wind and flooding as soon as possible.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.