Macao’s composite interest rates – 2nd Quarter 2022

MACAU, August 24 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the local banking sector generally increased in the second quarter of 2022.

At end-June 2022, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD rose 6 basis points and 18 basis points, from 0.50% and 0.87% at end-March 2022 to 0.56% and 1.05% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on local banks’ books.