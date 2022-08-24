MACAU, August 24 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-24 11:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 14:00 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 Nighttime on 24th High Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "orange" Storm Surge Warning Evening on 24th Relatively High "red" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

The tropical cyclone signal No.3 will be issued at 14:00. Severe Tropical Storm “Ma-on” will quickly approach the western coast of Guangdong, closest to the Pearl River Estuary from tonight to tomorrow morning(25th). It may intensify nearshore and pose considerable threat to Macao.

Under the influence of its outer rainband, the local weather will become unsettled in this afternoon. Winds will intensify, force of 7 - 9 with strong gust and frequent thundery showers.

The Yellow Storm Surge Warning was issued at 11:00. Under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur in low-lying and coastal areas from 04:00 to 12:00 tomorrow. Since“Ma-On” may further intensify and flooding level may exceed 1.0 meter, the possibility of issuing orange storm surge warning remains relatively high. Public are advised to take precautions against wind and flooding as soon as possible.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.