IAM continues to clean public places in various districts during anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign

MACAU, August 24 - Under the context of normalisation of epidemic prevention, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has launched its anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign, and continues to coordinate with outsourced cleaning companies to send additional personnel to clean and disinfect public streets, public facilities, and hawker areas in various districts of Macao, striving to keep the street environment clean and hygienic.

To safeguard the hygiene of public facilities, IAM follows health authorities’ guidelines on epidemic prevention and continues to coordinate with outsourced cleaning companies to send additional personnel and street-washing vehicles to clean sidewalks and roads in various districts of Macao with diluted bleach and high-pressure water jets, as well as additional personnel to wipe the handrails of public escalators, bus stop shelters, bus stop signs, parking metres, street chairs, taxi stations, and other public facilities, and spray disinfectant on public drains, sidewalk handrails and railings, so as to reduce the risk of spread of the virus. IAM also attaches great importance to the environmental hygiene of hawker areas, arranging special teams to step up deep cleaning and disinfection of hawker areas with higher people flow with high-pressure water jets and sprayers after business hours every evening.

IAM will continue to monitor the hygiene of public streets and strengthen cleaning and disinfection, while calling on all members of the public to jointly maintain the environmental hygiene of the city, pay attention to personal hygiene, and remain vigilant in epidemic prevention, so as to build a solid front of epidemic prevention.

