Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,378 in the last 365 days.

UM scholar publishes book on regulating artificial intelligence

MACAU, August 24 - Rostam J Neuwirth, head of the Department of Global Legal Studies of the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Law, has published a new book titled ‘The EU Artificial Intelligence Act: Regulating Subliminal AI Systems’. Through exploring legal, ethical, and scientific issues related to artificial intelligence (AI), the book aims to show how cognitive, technological, and legal questions are intrinsically interwoven and to stimulate a transdisciplinary and transnational global debate between students, academics, practitioners, policymakers, and citizens. The book has been published by the British publisher Routledge.

Prof Neuwirth’s book discusses issues not only in the law, but also in disciplines such as computer science, neuroscience, sociology, political science, marketing, and psychology. It contextualises the future regulation of AI as proposed by the European Union, specifically addressing the regulatory challenges relating to the planned prohibition of the use of AI systems that deploy subliminal techniques to manipulate the human mind and alter human behaviour. Subliminal perception usually refers to perception received below the threshold of awareness, such as images flashed quickly before the eyes or background music embedded with hidden messages, and these external stimuli can affect people without their being aware of it.

In this respect, Prof Neuwirth points out that the convergence of AI with various related technologies, such as brain–computer interfaces, functional magnetic resonance imaging, robotics, and big data, already allows for ‘mind reading’ or ‘dream hacking’ through brain spyware, as well as other practices that intrude on cognition and the right to freedom of thought. He warns that future innovations will enhance the possibilities for manipulating thoughts and behaviour, and for causing serious harm to individuals as well as to society as a whole. He also addresses the concept of AI as an oxymoron or a ‘contradiction in terms’ as described in his 2018 book Law in the Time of Oxymora: A Synaesthesia in Language, Logic and Law (published by Routledge), since there remain serious doubts whether machines can be considered ‘intelligent’.

You just read:

UM scholar publishes book on regulating artificial intelligence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.