Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market Assessment worth $ 30.5 Billion by 2030 - by InsightAce Analytic

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market info Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market segment

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market is valued at US$ 2.19 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 30.5 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market include Thirstie, Danta, Naked Wines, Lot18, WineAccess, Flaviar, Winc, Drizly, Wine.com, Total Wine, Minibar” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market- by Products (Wine, Beer, Distilled Spirits, and Other Products), Application (Commercial and Residential), Distribution Channels (Direct to the consumer, Online liquor stores, Online grocery, Licensed Specialty Retailers, and Other Distribution Channels), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1210

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market is valued at US$ 2.19 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 30.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 34.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Alcoholic beverages have seen a sharp increase in online sales, with almost all products now being accessible. Alcoholic Drinks E-commerce describes the buying and selling of alcoholic beverages online. Due to circumstances like lockdown and transit constraints, customers began to shop online. To avoid large groups and the spread of the coronavirus, liquor retailers in various nations introduced the option of online product delivery.

E-commerce has exploded in the food and beverage services market due to the widespread usage of the internet. Businesses can increase their customer base, sales, and revenue by selling online. New trends and experiences for customers to order various types of alcohol and deliver it to their homes have been made possible by emerging technologies. Due to the growth of online grocery stores, liquor stores, and specialized retailers, there is an increasing need for e-commerce for alcoholic beverages. The COVID-19 pandemic has also positively impacted the e-commerce alcoholic beverage business. During the Covid-19 pandemic, premiumization significantly increased as consumers looked for new ways to recreate the same experiences in bars and restaurants at home. Premiumization results from product innovation, rising luxury and disposable income levels, and growing consumer interest in experimenting with new flavours and ingredients. The online channel has grown significantly over the past few years due to the epidemic boosting consumer spending and retailers expanding the scope of their online alcohol offers. One key factor projected to drive market expansion is the online platform's ease of access to a wide selection of alcoholic beverages. According to forecasts, there will be a rise in alcohol consumption, which will help the industry grow. In addition, the adoption of smartphones is rising quickly. Significant development opportunities are projected to result from increasing consumer preference for direct product delivery and the introduction of alcoholic ready-to-drink premixes with healthy, natural ingredients.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market over the forecast years because of the growing number of e-commerce liquor platforms and the rapid adoption of technological technologies. The easy availability of a diverse selection of alcoholic beverages on the online platform is a critical aspect predicted to drive market expansion. Increasing internet penetration, combined with increased alcohol consumption, is likely to boost the market growth in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of shifting living patterns and the expansion of internet delivery applications. Smartphone adoption is rising at a rapid pace. The introduction of alcoholic ready-to-drink premixes containing natural and health-promoting components and an increased preference for convenient product delivery are expected to provide considerable growth prospects in this region during the projection period.

Major market players operating in the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market include Thirstie, Danta, Naked Wines, Lot18, WineAccess, Flaviar, Winc, Drizly, Wine.com, Total Wine, Minibar, Fresh Direct, BevMo! Corporation, Safeway, Harris Teetar, Walmart To Go, Delivery.com, Vivino, Saucey, Bright Cellars, City Hive Inc., Handoff, SevenFifty, Bottlecapps, Provi, Peapod, Drinks, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2021, Drizly was fully acquired by Uber Technologies, Inc. Through this transaction, the two businesses hope to combine their complimentary delivery services and apps. Uber's efforts to monetize its grocery operations similarly through the acquisition are accelerated, which is a critical step in turning that business model successful. Uber makes sure to offer a complete grocery offering (i.e., including alcohol) in nearly every large market, thanks to Drizly's experience selling ad inventory to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies.

• In April 2021, The free alcohol delivery platform, BottleRover, from Bottlecapps, the fastest-growing full-service e-commerce provider for the beverage and alcohol industries, announced the expansion of its capabilities. BottleRover is the first company of its sort to provide free delivery at no expense to the customers or the partner liquor outlets.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1210

Market Segments

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Wine

• Beer

• Distilled Spirits

• Other Products

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Distribution Channels, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Direct to consumer

• Online liquor stores

• Online Grocery

• Licensed Specialty Retailers

• Other Distribution Channels

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market

 To analyze the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1210