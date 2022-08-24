Ayurvedic Market Key Players, Product & Growth Analysis | Emami Limited, Vicco Laboratories, Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Ayurvedic Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing awareness among consumers about the side effects of allopathy has fueled the growth of the global Ayurvedic market. Apart from this, other factors driving the market growth are easy availability, affordability and increasing awareness about the benefits of Ayurvedic products. Moreover, expanding medical tourism across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

Ayurveda is a system of medicine that originated in the Indian subcontinent. It uses natural remedies to treat clinical conditions like sinusitis, cough, depression and insomnia. The Ayurveda healing system has been integrated into general health and in some cases medical use around the world.

Factors hindering the growth of this market include lack of standardization of manufacturing process of Ayurvedic products and inconsistent supply of raw materials. Conversely, increasing awareness of Ayurvedic natural ingredients in health and personal care products in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Japan is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product:

• Health Care Products

• Personal Care Products

• Skin Care

• Hair Care Products

• Oral Care Products

• Drugs

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Departmental Stores

• Beauty Spa/Salon

• Internet Retailing

• Specialty Stores

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation through 20172025 that assists to identify the current market opportunities.

• The report contains a thorough analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global ayurvedic market.

• The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current and future market trends for a period of 20172025.

• In-depth analysis of ayurvedic products help to understand the product range within the market.

• Comprehensive analysis of the geographical regions is provided which helps to better understand the region wise growth.

• Key market players within the global ayurvedic market are profiled to understand the competitor scenario.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the global ayurvedic market are Emami Limited, Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vicco Laboratories, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Leverayush, Dabur India Limited, SHREE BAIDYANATH AYURVED BHAWAN PVT. LTD., and the Himalaya Drug Company.

