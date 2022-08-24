Dimethyl Ether Market Price, Global Size, Top Companies Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Report 2022-2027

Dimethyl Ether Market Price Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dimethyl ether market price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.77% during 2022-2027. Dimethyl ether (DME), or methoxymethane (C2H6O), is a colorless, sweet-smelling, and highly volatile inorganic gaseous compound. It is produced from two varying methods, such as direct and indirect synthesis or gasification of oil, natural gas, catalysts, coal, and biomass. DME is utilized as an alternative for energy fuels in compression ignition diesel engines.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Dimethyl Ether Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of DME for improved oil recovery and enhanced efficiency of various drilling and fracturing processes is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the rapid growth in the automotive sector and the increasing DME adoption for transportation fuels, primarily due to its lower carbon emission levels, are impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating utilization of dimethyl ether for developing sprays, perfumes, paints, coatings, aerosol propellant, and personal care products is positively stimulating market growth. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization, especially in the developing economies, are driving the market toward growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Belle Chemical LLC (Cornerstone Chemical Company)

• Chinese Energy Holdings Limited

• ENN Energy Holdings Limited

• Grillo-Werke AG

• Korea Gas Corp

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Oberon Fuels

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• The Chemours Company

• Zagros Petrochemical Company

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Methanol

• Coal

• Natural Gas

• Bio-Based

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Fuel

• Aerosol Propellent

• LPG Blending

• Chemical Feedstock

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

