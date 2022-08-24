Global MICE Market Size, Challenges [2027] | Industry Share, Emerging Demands, Future Prospects, Latest Innovations, Advancement in Technology, Growth Opportunities, Market Performance, Key Suppliers & SWOT Analysis | Industry Research Biz
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “MICE Market” 2022-2027 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. MICE Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers MICE market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.
Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/19861433
Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose. Recently, there has been an industry trend towards using the term 'meetings industry' to avoid confusion from the acronym. Other industry educators are recommending the use of "events industry" to be an umbrella term for the vast scope of the meeting and events profession.
In the Indonesian market, Major participants are PT Pamerindo Indonesia, GEM Indonesia, Debindo-ite, Melali Mice, Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies, Indonesian Congress and Convention Association, Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association and Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau, etc.
The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth. In the competitive assessment section, this MICE market report sheds light on the list of manufacturers, market conditions, current trends, company profiles, and market innovations. It also includes various growth opportunities for top players.
Get A Sample Copy Of The MICE Market Report 2022-2027
MICE Market Top Manufacturers Analysis: The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:
- PT Pamerindo Indonesia
- GEM INDONESIA
- Debindo-ITE
- MELALI MICE
- Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies
- Indonesian Congress and Convention Association
- Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association
- Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau
The report focuses on the MICE market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the MICE market.
Based On Product Types, the MICE market from 2016 to 2027 is primarily split into:
- Meetings
- Incentives
- Conferencing
- Exhibitions
Based On Applications, the MICE market from 2016 to 2027 covers:
- Academic Field
- Business Field
- Political Field
- Others
Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19861433
Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2027) of the following regions:
- United States
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
- Other Regions
Major Highlights of MICE Market Report:
- Define and discuss the growth of the global MICE market
- Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the MICE market
- To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.
- The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global MICE market is to conduct an extensive analysis and MICE performance.
- The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.
- It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global MICE market.
- This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global MICE market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.
What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?
- The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.
- The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.
- Data regarding the MICE Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.
- Region-based analysis of the MICE Industry market:
- The MICE Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.
TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022-2027
Some of the key questions answered in this report:
- Which are the five top players of the MICE market?
- How will the MICE market change in the upcoming years?
- Which product and application will take a share of the MICE market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the MICE market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the MICE market throughout the forecast period?
- What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the challenges to grow in the market?
- What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?
- Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?
- What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?
Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/19861433
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global MICE market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Detailed TOC of MICE Market Forecast Report 2022-2027:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global MICE Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Meetings
1.2.3 Incentives
1.2.4 Conferencing
1.2.5 Exhibitions
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global MICE Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Academic Field
1.3.3 Business Field
1.3.4 Political Field
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global MICE Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 MICE Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 MICE Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 MICE Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 MICE Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 MICE Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 MICE Market Trends
2.3.2 MICE Market Drivers
2.3.3 MICE Market Challenges
2.3.4 MICE Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top MICE Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top MICE Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global MICE Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global MICE Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MICE Revenue
3.4 Global MICE Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global MICE Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MICE Revenue in 2020
3.5 MICE Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players MICE Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into MICE Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 MICE Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global MICE Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global MICE Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 MICE Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global MICE Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global MICE Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America MICE Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America MICE Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America MICE Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America MICE Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America MICE Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America MICE Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America MICE Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe MICE Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe MICE Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe MICE Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe MICE Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe MICE Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe MICE Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe MICE Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America MICE Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America MICE Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America MICE Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America MICE Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America MICE Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America MICE Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America MICE Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 PT Pamerindo Indonesia
11.1.1 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Company Details
11.1.2 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Business Overview
11.1.3 PT Pamerindo Indonesia MICE Introduction
11.1.4 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Recent Development
11.2 GEM INDONESIA
11.2.1 GEM INDONESIA Company Details
11.2.2 GEM INDONESIA Business Overview
11.2.3 GEM INDONESIA MICE Introduction
11.2.4 GEM INDONESIA Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 GEM INDONESIA Recent Development
11.3 Debindo-ITE
11.3.1 Debindo-ITE Company Details
11.3.2 Debindo-ITE Business Overview
11.3.3 Debindo-ITE MICE Introduction
11.3.4 Debindo-ITE Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Debindo-ITE Recent Development
11.4 MELALI MICE
11.4.1 MELALI MICE Company Details
11.4.2 MELALI MICE Business Overview
11.4.3 MELALI MICE MICE Introduction
11.4.4 MELALI MICE Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 MELALI MICE Recent Development
11.5 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies
11.5.1 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Company Details
11.5.2 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Business Overview
11.5.3 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies MICE Introduction
11.5.4 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Recent Development
11.6 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association
11.6.1 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Company Details
11.6.2 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Business Overview
11.6.3 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association MICE Introduction
11.6.4 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Recent Development
11.7 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association
11.7.1 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Company Details
11.7.2 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Business Overview
11.7.3 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association MICE Introduction
11.7.4 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Recent Development
11.8 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau
11.8.1 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau Company Details
11.8.2 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau Business Overview
11.8.3 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau MICE Introduction
11.8.4 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau Revenue in MICE Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau Recent Development
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
Detailed TOC of Global MICE Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/19861433
About Us:
Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.
Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz