Battery Management System Market ValueWill Be USD 35.79 Billion, By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 21.20%. EV Adoption and Utilization of Lithium Ion Batteries to Boost the Market Growth

The Battery Management System Market's worth in 2021 was USD 16.32 billion, with a 21.20% CAGR, & will mount up to USD 35.79 billion by year 2030 according to Strategic Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A BMS/Battery Management System is an electrically monitored regulator that adequately monitors & controls the discharging and charging facilities of the rechargeable batteries. A steep surge in demand for renewable energies, Evs, and a rise in usage of rechargeable batteries are accelerating the market growth forward.



Key pointers of the Battery Management System Market:

The Lithium Ion battery segment held the highest percentage of around 78.31% of the market's entire share for Battery Type.

The centralized type segment of the Topology section dominated with a share value of 43.31%.

The Automotive sector of the Application segment led the market growth with a 34.17% share.

For the Regional segment is concerned, Asia-Pacific led the market with a share percentage of 52.38%.





To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/battery-management-system-market









Some prominent factors driving the Battery Management Market growth:

(Rise in the usage of renewable energies, increase in need for Evs worldwide, demand for rechargeable batteries, etc.)

Since the last decade, there has been robust growth in the rate of usage of renewable sources of energy. Eurostat has reported that in Europe, renewable energy usage has surged up to 22%, which is around 2% higher than the desired target of 2020. In the European transportation sector, the energy share from renewable sources surpassed a landmark of 10.21% in 2020. It also stated that in Deutschland, renewable energies provided around 41.13% of the total energy demand in 2021.





Further, the growing demand for the Evs and rechargeable batteries are efficiently fostering the growth rate of the market. SMR's research study deciphered that the worldwide E.V. sales rate surged by 43.21% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Also, it was discovered that in 2021, there were around 6.75 million Evs sold worldwide.





Battery Management Market: Segment Analytics

The worldwide Battery Management Market is segregated into Battery Type, Application, Topology, & Geography.

Battery Type :

Lead-acid-based

Lithium-ion-based

Flow batteries

Nickel-based

Others





Topology:

Centralized

Distributed

Modular





Applications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defence

Telecommunications

Medical & Healthcare

UPS

Renewable Energy Systems

Others

By Geography

North-America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North America





Territory of Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

New Zealand

China

India

Singapore

Vietnam

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Continent of Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Poland

Sweden

United Kingdom

Spain

Norway

Finland

Rest of Europe





The Middle-East, & African territory

Kuwait

South Africa

Algeria

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Egypt

Zimbabwe

Brazil

Nigeria

UAE

The rest continental landmass of LAMEA





Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Battery management system market report published in the month of July 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/battery-management-system-market





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 21.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 35.79 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.41 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Leclanche (Switzerland),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Midtronics Inc. (US),ST Microelectronics,Deutz AG ( Germany),Nuvation (US),Eberspächer (Germany),Texas Instruments Inc (USA),ElithionInc (USA) Leading Segment Based By Battery Type

Lithium - Ion, Advanced Lead - Acid, Nickel based, Flow Batteries Leading Region Asia-Pacific

'Lithium Ion battery' segment held the highest percentage of around 78.31% of the market's entire share for Battery Type owing to a substantial rise in usage of portable devices, like tablets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, etc.Research conducted by SMR figured out that in mobiles, tablets, etc. Li-ion batteries can be discharged to 20% SoC. After operating through a certain no of life cycles, the battery will automatically start to operate above 60% of its original capacity.

'Centralized' type segment of the Topology section dominated with a share value of 43.31%. The Centralized type of BMS is a much compact and less complicated solution compared to other types of topology. Moreover, this solution is the most economical type as it consists of a single BMS.

The Automotive sector of the Application segment led the market growth with a 34.17% share as the requirement for rechargeable batteries is increasing continuously due to the rise in the number of Electric Vehicles.

For the Regional segment, Asia-Pacific led the market with a share percentage of 52.38%, followed by North-America (nearly 22.31%) & Europe (approx. 18.73%).

China produces the most number of Li-Ion batteries in the entire world. In 2021, China produced nearly 79.21% of the total Li-ion batteries worldwide. Moreover, Australia held the second-highest position in Li-Ion battery reserves worldwide in 2021 (i.e., around 2.7 million tonnes).





List of prominent organizations in the BMS/ Battery Management System Market:

Leclanche (Switzerland)





Toshiba Corp. (Japan)





Robert Bosch (Germany)





Midtronics (U.S.)





S.T. Microelectronics





Deutz A.G. ( Germany)





Eberspächer (Germany)





Texas Instruments (USA)





Elithion (USA)





Panasonic Corp. (Japan)





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/battery-management-system-market









Recent Developments

On 23rd August 2022, Zitara, a San-Francisco-based organization, raised a fund of around USD 12 Million for developing some highly-advanced technologies to ensure the safety and security of its Li-Ion batteries. Zitara is planning to build a cloud-embedded software for the improvisation of reliability, safety, and lifespan of the batteries. Moreover, the Zitara Li-Ion batteries inculcate a vast range of applications like Evs, micro-mobility, consumer electronics, etc.





On 23rd August 2022, American-Battery Solutions launched TeraStor, a new large-scale ESS platform. It is a highly-advanced Li-Ion battery storage system integrated with the EMS software that will be used for the optimization of the performance of lithium-ion batteries. TeraStor has an energy storage capacity of nearly 7.2 Megawatt hours and an inverter capacity range of approximately 3.50 Megawatts.





On 2nd August 2022, Nikola announced that it is planning to acquire Romeo Power for enhancing the work of in-house production of batteries. Nikola also elucidated that this acquisition will improve the operational efficacy of the battery-pack production and will also reduce the costs of these packs extensively. This initiative will, in turn, provide some adequate solutions for some complicated applications of the commercial Evs.





On 1st August 2022, LHP, a U.S.-based organization, introduced a new BMS training program for efficiently operating the technologically advanced Evs and energy storage systems in the future. The aim of introducing this new BMS training program is to ensure that the industry people are thoroughly equipped with the adequate skills that are required for commercializing next-generation ESS (Energy-Storage System) and Electric Vehicles.





To read the summary of the report, visit the website at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/battery-management-system-market





Related Reports

Flat-Panel Antenna Market

The report on Flat-Panel Antenna Market launched by SMR describes a clear-cut idea of its variety of augmenting factors, restraints, and opportunities. The Flat-Panel Antenna Market worth in 2021 was USD 467.02 Million and will value nearly USD 4662.08 Million in 2030 with a 29.13% CAGR. Augmenting factors of the market are frequent usage of cheap antennas, production growth of new antenna systems, etc. The crucial organizations involved are ThinKom Solutions, Kymeta Corporation, TTI Norte, OneWeb, Hanwha Phasor, Ball Aerospace, etc.

Air Compressor Market

SMR's report on the Air Compressor Market highlights its different restraints, opportunities, growth factors, etc. The Air-Compressor Market value resulted in USD 39.10 Billion in 2021, which is projected to touch USD 51.59 Billion in 2030 with a 3.74% CAGR. Driving factors include a rise in investment in the Oil &Gas sector, Manufacturing sectors, Food & Beverage industries, etc. Pivotal players operating in the market are Ciasons Industrial, Desran Compressor, General-Electric Company, Hitachi, etc.

Electric Motor Market

The Electric Motor Market report promulgated by SMR explains its drivers, challenges, and opportunities in detail. The Electric Motor Market value in 2021 was USD 121.81 billion and will pile to USD 209.68 billion in 2030 with a 6.22% CAGR. Key driving factors of this market include a rise in HVAC demand, huge requirements for electric motors in the automobile sector, etc. Prominent players in this market are ABB, Ametek, Allied Motion Tech., Franklin Electric, Dumore Corp, etc.

Cyber-Security Market

The report on Cyber-Security Market published by SMR has highlighted its trends, challenges, drivers, etc., adequately. The Cyber-Security Market worth in 2021 was USD 216.10 Million in 2021 and will value USD 478.68 Million in 2030 with a 9.5% CAGR. The essential factors accelerating its growth are the rise in specialized cyber-attacks, hacking, and several other criminal activities. Key operating players in the market are IBM Corp., Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies, Accenture Broadcom, Cognizant, Capgemini, etc.





About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/