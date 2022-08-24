Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment is likely to dominate the Vietnam plasma fractionation market in the forecast year.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market is mainly driven by prevalent disease conditions in the population, as well as the growth of an aging population prone to many diseases, which increases the demand for plasma-based approaches to treat diseases, especially immune and neurological disorders. Furthermore, plasma derived treatments are precise and the proteins used in the process have properties unique to them. As a result, there are fewer options available in the market. However, significant regulatory burden on plasma fractionation production and logistics is expected to hinder market growth in Vietnam.

On the other hand, Vietnam is a potentially large healthcare market where the public sector has a greater presence than the private sector, accounting for more than 85% of hospitals and commune health centers across the country. According to the World Bank Group, Vietnam is considered a middle-income country and spends 5.53% of its GDP on healthcare. To succeed as a middle-income country, the Vietnamese government is currently focusing on building public health capacity for workforce development, disease surveillance, emergency management, laboratory systems, and disease prevention and control.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product:

• Albumin

• Immunoglobulins

o Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

o Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

• Coagulation Factor VIII

• Coagulation Factor IX

By Application:

• Neurology

• Hematology

• Immunology

• Critical Care

• Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on product, the immunoglobulin segment was the highest contributor in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

• Based on application, the neurology segment was the largest contributor in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the Vietnam plasma fractionation market are Baxter International Inc., Biotest AG, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Getz Healthcare, Grifols SA, Kedrion Biopharma, Octapharma, Novo Nordisk, Sanova Healthcare, Sanquin blood supply foundation, and Takeda pharmaceutical company limited.

