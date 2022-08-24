Skin Barrier Market Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players | Forecast, 2019–2026

skin barrier market

The growth of the global skin barriers market is driven by rise in incidence of irritable bowel syndrome and increase in geriatric population across the globe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in availability of technologically advanced devices for stool management, increase in aging population and increase in stool incontinence related disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the Skin barrier market. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the availability of these devices along with the launch of new devices that cater to medical needs contributes significantly to the growth of the market. Lack of trained professionals and patient discomfort in using these devices hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of healthcare industry and increase in research and development activities undertaken by key players for skin barrier function will drive market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of size, the flat-shaped segment dominated the skin barrier market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of flat shaped skin barriers to supplement ostomy pouches in hospitals, clinics and home care for fecal incontinence management in adults. As the name suggests, flat-shaped skin barriers are flat, combined with a beige floating flange. These thin films are used in ostomy bags to prevent leakage. They are designed for use with any new drainable, closed or urostomy pouch of the same flange size. These barriers are not made of natural rubber latex.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Shape:

• Flat-shaped skin barriers

• Convex skin barriers

By Surgery Type:

• Colostomy

• Ileostomy

• Urostomy

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By surgery type, the colostomy segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $364.8 million in 2018, and is expected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of shape, the flat segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%.

• Region wise, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 36% in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the skin barriers market include 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Group PLC, Cymed Ostomy Pouching Systems, Hollister Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Safe n’ Simple Medical, and Torbot Group, Inc.

