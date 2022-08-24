Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,239 in the last 365 days.

The Ghostwriters Co. Celebrates More Than A Year Of Providing Affordable, High-Quality Content Services

Ghostwriters

The Ghostwriters Co.

QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ghostwriters Co. celebrates more than a year of delivering high-quality content to its clients across different industries. Founded in 2021, the content solution company has written more than 10,000 articles, blogs, social media content, press releases, and news. It’s even prouder to share that it has over 15 writers sharing their experience and talent to help clients with serious content needs.

Who is The Ghostwriters Co.?

The Ghostwriters Co. is a content solution company that provides all types of content, including blogs, articles, website copies, press releases, social media content, and news. Founded in 2021, its team of exceptional writers has already written over 10,000 copies for international and local clients. Their writers work in all categories, including business, finance, insurance, law, home improvement, cryptocurrencies, medical and dental, and technology.

The company offers the following services, with additional customized service packages depending on the requests of clients:

Content writing
Content strategy planning
Social media management
Press releases
Web content writing
And more!

“My team works hard every day to meet our target and satisfy the expectations of our clients. I admire how our writers put all the time and effort into us to become successful in every task that we do. We’re looking forward to working with more clients in the future as we expand the list of our services. Aside from content writing, we are now offering social media marketing services as this is one of the most in-demand needs of our clients with a digital presence,” Larissa, Founder of The Ghostwriters Co., shared.

The Ghostwriters Co. is very optimistic about its future, especially now that more and more businesses and individuals are bringing their companies online. Having a digital presence through content is indeed an effective way to establish an online brand.

Larissa
Ghostwriters Writing Services
email us here

You just read:

The Ghostwriters Co. Celebrates More Than A Year Of Providing Affordable, High-Quality Content Services

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.