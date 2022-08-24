Olestra Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Olestra Market To Be Driven By The Rising Inclination Towards Junk Food And The Growing Fat Replacer Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, 30 NORTH GOULD STREET, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Olestra Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Olestra market, assessing the market based on its segments like snacks and crackers, frozen desserts, bakery and confectionery, soups, sauces and dressings, cheese and frozen desserts, and meat and poultry products, and major regions which include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): XX
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.0%
Forecast Market Size (2026): XX
Growing weight issues have led to changes in market preferences across the globe. A main driver for the global Olestra industry is, growing concern for cognitive well-being. Young people face obesity-related diseases that including high blood pressure, strokes, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and heart disease.
Consumers are becoming more health-conscious in their daily diet and prefer to consume gluten-free, sugar-free, and fat-free foods. This has led to higher consumption of dietary snacks that provide numerous nutritional and health benefits, as consumers are increasingly concerned about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It is a big driver for Olestra’s global business growth and is expected to continue in the future as well.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Olestra is a sucrose polyester, a lipid-based fat substitute or an alternative that does not add calories, cholesterol, or fat to products. In the preparation of high-calorie and high-fat food products such as cookies, potato chips, baked goods and others, Olestra is often used, thus eliminating the reduction of the food’s fat content. Olestra is a special type of polyester sucrose blend made from common food ingredients used in products like sugar and vegetable oil. The fat properties of Olestra are similar, but they do not contribute to fat, calories, trans fat and cholesterol. Olestra is also a better choice for full-fat snacks and other high-fat food products.
The product finds wide applications in the following:
Snacks and Crackers
Frozen Desserts
Bakery and Confectionery
Soups, Sauces and Dressings
Cheese and Frozen Desserts
Meat and Poultry Products
Others
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others
Market Trends
North America and Europe will have the largest market shares in the global market for Olestra. Due to rising health issues among the population due to higher consumption of fats and calories, these regions are expected to have a strong demand for fat substitutes. In the United States, a significant number of individuals suffer from obesity. Moreover, the growing packaged food industry, such as snacks, bakeries, confectionery, dairy goods, and others, is boosting the market for olestra, which meets the demand of the customer for processed foods without sacrificing their health.
Key Market Players
P&G (Proctor and Gamble) is the largest manufacturer of Olestra. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of P&G as well as other market players.
