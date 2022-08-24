Liquid Filtration Market is expected to reach the value of 6.50 billion USD by the end of 2027
The liquid filtration market is predicted to rise from $ 4.8 billion in 2021 to $ 6.50 billion in 2027, at a compound annual rate of 8.4% throughout the foreseen period.
Liquid filtration is the process of removing containments, solid particles, and solid particles that are hanging in a fluid stream. Liquid filtration is used in food and beverage manufacturing, semiconductors, bioprocessing, pharmaceutical industries, wastewater treatment, medical facilities, and electronic components manufacturing.
Drivers:
Liquid filtration increasing in demand for this filtration in various industries such as mining, food, and beverage, pulp, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and paper. The liquid filtration process is required in various applications such as industrial process applications, industrial water treatment, and municipal water treatment. Also, the increasing demand for polymer-based liquid filtration due to its excellent physical properties simulates the growth of the liquid filtration market.
Growing demand for reuse wastewater discharged from the industry.
Filtration is the process of removing particles in water. Flocculation, sedimentation, and straining are some techniques used to remove waste. Wastewater reuse applications rely heavily on filtration. Pumping the wastewater from a refinery, textile, food, and beverage or oil generates water applications. To drive the market growth.
Restraints:
Renewable energy:
The filtration system is increasingly being powered by renewable energy sources. Using the more developed technologies of solar and wind power plant and the use of membrane technology of separating harmful gases from the generation of energy can bode well for filtration technology manufacturers. The renewable energy resources could hamper the growth of the global liquid filtration market
Segmentation Analysis:
Liquid Filtration Market - By Fabric Material:
• Polymer Cotton
• Metal
Based on the fabric material: Polymer cotton was recorded as the largest market share in the liquid filtration market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The properties of polymer cotton include high tenacity, high thermal reliance, strong resistance to water, and low absorption of water.
Liquid Filtration Market - By Filter Media:
• Woven
• Nonwoven
• Mesh
Based on the filter media: The Nonwoven held the largest share in the liquid filtration market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Nonwoven is a porous fabric composed of random arrays of fibers or separate phases and components of fluid being transported.
Liquid Filtration Market - By End-use:
• Municipal treatment
• Industrial treatment
Based on the end use: The food and beverage held the largest share in the liquid filtration market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The food and beverages is a cooked, raw, or used in part for human consumption, including ice, soft drinks, soda, and mixed beverages.
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• the Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the liquid filtration market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the high availability of the countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of the liquid filtration market and the growth factors are rapid industrialization, and the need for filtration to remove unwanted particles to adhere to environmental regulations are factors are expected to drive the market growth of liquid filtration market in the region. China and India is the largest market supporting the growth of the liquid filtration market. There has been a rapid growth in the liquid filtration market, driving the region’s market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the liquid filtration market.
Latest Industry Developments:
In March 2020, Danaher internationally acquired the Biopharma business of GE’s Life Science division. This division is now called Cytiva. It is a leading provider of instruments, consumables, and other software and also renders support to the research, discovery, process development, and manufacturing workflow of biopharmaceutical drugs. Such global market acquisitions are expected to provide additional sales and are earning growth opportunities for the company’s Life Sciences segment.
