Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Announces Completion of Audit and Next Steps

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. GOGR, an innovator of water and fuel technology solutions, announced today the completion of its audit results for the years 2020 and 2021. 

"With the completion of this audit, Go Green has been able to establish a firm foundation for its continued growth as a company. Over the last several months we have focused our efforts on further development of future sales and manufacturing, while ensuring that the company financials are in order. By bringing the Company current in its reporting obligations and having completed the audit, Go Green is ready to approach the capital markets for the necessary funding to accelerate the growth of our business." stated Danny Bishop, the Company's CEO. "With our financial information on solid footing, it is our intention to become a full SEC reporting company in the future," he concluded.

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-green-global-technologies-corp-announces-completion-of-audit-and-next-steps-301611154.html

SOURCE Go Green Global Technologies

