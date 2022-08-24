Submit Release
OSC investor warnings and alerts for August 2-23, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is warning Ontario investors that the following companies are not registered to deal or advise in securities in Ontario:

At the OSC, we issue investor warnings and alerts about possible harmful or illegal activity in progress, and maintain a warning list of companies or individuals performing activities that may pose a risk to investors.

A full list of OSC investor warnings and alerts is available on the OSC's website. Investors can sign up for email notifications when new warnings and alerts are issued and can follow the OSC's Twitter feed at @OSC_News.

Ontarians who have been approached by any of the individuals or firms listed above, or  any other unregistered company or individual, are advised to contact the OSC Contact Centre at 1-877-785-1555 or via email at inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca.

Always check the registration of any person or business trying to sell you an investment or give you investment advice. This can be done by visiting the Check Before You Invest or the Registered crypto asset trading platforms pages on the OSC website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

