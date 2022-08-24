Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,819 in the last 365 days.

Royal Gold Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

ROYAL GOLD, INC. RGLD (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned interests on 185 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005705/en/

You just read:

Royal Gold Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.