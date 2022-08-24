The Top 7 Places to Get Married in the U.S.

BookingMyWedding conducted a poll this year of 250 wedding couples to find out where they've chosen to get married in 2023.

The wedding industry is booming, and wedding venues are booked solid in most cases for 2023, and some even until the end of 2025. Many couples are looking for other venue options besides the standard banquet hall or country club for their wedding. Today, we find many different types of venues becoming more popular, including barn and farm, and winery and vineyard weddings.

In recent years, BookingMyWedding.com's polling has shown an uptick in wedding couples renting outdoor wedding venues, like barns, farms, wineries, and vineyards, for their special day.

Where couples say they plan on getting married in 2023:

35% Banquet Halls/Restaurants

18% Barns, Farms & Ranches

15% Wineries & Vineyards

10% Golf/Country Club

9% Resorts & Destination Weddings

7% Historic Homes and Buildings

6% Other

According to a recent poll, 80% of all weddings used to take place between May to October, with the most popular wedding months being June, August, and October. However, after the height of the pandemic, wedding venues are seeing the "busy season," all year long. Historically, the wedding off-season was considered to be the months January-March."

The cost of wedding venues has risen in 2023 and years to come, mostly due to the demand for venues. "Many people are either rebooking their wedding date because of Covid, or getting married to the one they fell in love with while quarantined. Wedding venues are still booking years out in advance, with even the traditional off-season wedding months now booked up." Explains Scott Michaels of BookingMyWedding.com.

According to other online research, here are the average prices of wedding venues for 2023:

Barns, Farms & Ranches - $5000-$70,000

Historic Homes and Buildings - $2,000-$22,000

Banquet Halls/Restaurants - $2,000-$17,000

Wineries & Vineyards - $4,500-$15,000

Golf/Country Club - $6,000-13,000

Resorts & Destination Weddings - $5,000-$10,000

These figures can vary dramatically depending on the quality of the venue, and location. The fact is, banquet halls appear to be one of the least expensive options, while historic homes and buildings and barns, farms and ranches will be taking more out of a couple's wedding budget.

Media Contact

Company Name: BookingMyWedding.com

Contact Person: Scott Michaels

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://bookingmywedding.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Top 7 Places to Get Married in the U.S.