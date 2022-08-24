Dog And Cat Sitting Is A Thriving Business For Sitters

Observers say the pandemic pet phenomenon started earlier in the spring, as parents trapped at home with young children concluded the best way to keep everyone happy is by adding a furry friend to the mix.

Other households may have viewed their work from home arrangement as ideal for a pet, while those who were lonely in isolation craved companionship. The trend appears to have stayed strong through the summer and now into fall.

"You have to be thinking about these things for the long-term," she said. "It's a 15-year obligation. It's not just to satisfy the need for the pandemic."

We are suggesting that your dog or cat purchase be a spur-of-the-moment decision.

You have to consider the cost and the long term commitment of taking care of your new furry friend.

There are the shots, the insurance, the veterinarian visits, flea and tick collars, the food, the bedding and the personal health care.

Many new owners love the companianship of their new friend. Studies in hospitals have shown that dog therapy is very useful to comfort patients. The study has found lower blood pressure and less anxiety to patients that use dog therapy whether it be in a hospital setting or elderly care facility.

With the increase in dog adoptions, there is also a need for dog sitters. Many companies, during covid, had a stay at home to work policy. This arrangement and having a dog was perfect. Now, many companies are wanting their employees to come back to work in the office.

The question is: what do I do about the potty breaks my dog needs. What if I have to go out of town for business.

I don't have any close relatives to take care of my dog or the relative I have does not like dogs. What do I do.

The solution is a dog sitting service where the service will connect you with a loving dog sitter in your area. The cost of this service ranges from $50 a day to $150 a day.

Sitters are prescreened and background checks are done. So, you have the confidence your pooch will be well taken care of.

