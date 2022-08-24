Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%- IMARC Group
The global bone graft and substitutes market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.
IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Bone Graft And Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Bone graft substitutes are used as an alternative for autologous bone grafts. They consist of allograft, demineralized bone matrix, polymers, hydroxyapatite, and other materials. These biologics are used to treat bone defects, union or non-union surgeries, and spinal fusion in orthopedics. It offers various benefits, such as safety, biocompatibility, and osteoconductivity to fractured bones. The development of advanced techniques, such as bone regeneration and bone grafts, is providing a boost to the market growth across the globe.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Medtronic Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- NuVasive, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation
- Bacterin International Holdings
- SeaSpine Holdings
- LifeNet Health, Inc.
Report Coverage:
|
REPORT FEATURES
|
DETAILS
|
Base Year of the Analysis
|
2021
|
Historical Period
|
2016-2021
|
Forecast Period
|
2022-2027
Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of bone and joint disorders. In line with this, the growing demand for dental bone grafts is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the launch of biocompatible synthetic grafts is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, many players in the industry are heavily investing in the development of new products with better bioactivity, biocompatibility, and suitable mechanical properties. Moreover, the widespread adoption of bone graft materials for spondylosyndesis is propelling the product demand. Besides this, the rising geriatric population prone to orthopedic ailments is accelerating the need for corrective surgical treatment, thereby bolstering the market growth.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
- Detailed analysis of the global market share
- Market Segmentation by material type, application and end user.
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
- Latest industry trends and developments
- Competitive Landscape for bone graft and substitutes market
- Strategies of major players and product offerings
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Material Type:
- Allografts
- Bone Graft Substitutes
- Cell-based Matrices
- Others
Market Breakup by Application:
- Spinal Fusion
- Trauma
- Joint Reconstruction
- Foot and Ankle
- Dental Bone Grafting
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Others
Market Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Surgical Centres
- Clinics
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
