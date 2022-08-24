Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,336 in the last 365 days.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Lottery.com, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Lottery.com, Inc. LTRY breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. 

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Lottery.com insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked adequate internal accounting controls; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash; (iii) the Company was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 6, 2022, Lottery.com disclosed that an internal investigation, conducted by independent counsel, had uncovered "instances of non-compliance with state and federal laws concerning the state in which tickets are procured as well as order fulfillment" and "issues pertaining to the Company's internal accounting controls." Accordingly, on June 30, 2022, the Board terminated the Company's President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Dickinson.

If you own LTRY please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-encourages-investors-of-lotterycom-inc-to-contact-law-firm-301611112.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

You just read:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Lottery.com, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.