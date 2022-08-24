Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land Uses First 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Allocation to Raise $71,000 For Houston Charities

Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land, a GM Dealer of the Year Award winner for 12 consecutive years and the premier Chevrolet Dealer of Greater Houston, is proud to announce that it has raised $71,000 for Greater Houston charities by auctioning off its first 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 allocation online through Carbingo.com.

Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land has a long-standing history of giving back to the community and is always looking for new and innovative ways to help raise funds for charitable causes. The first allocation announcement from GM for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sparked an idea at Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land to create an online charitable auction.

The online auction was open to those who have previously expressed an interest in purchasing the Z06 from Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land, and not to the general public. Keeping with Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land's long-standing tradition of giving back to the community, the entire $71,000 will be donated to Greater Houston charities including the Houston Food Bank where every $1 provides 3 meals for people in need, and Camp Hope to assist Veterans by providing hope and healing for the unseen wounds of war.

