Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Worth $ 70+ Billion by 2027 | CAGR 9.7%
According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on erp market share. The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market size reached US$ 41.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
What is ERP
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a corporate management software used to manage regular business activities, such as accounting, procurement, project management, risk management, and compliance. It helps store, control, interpret, and process different organizational data into a unified system. It also assists in improving efficiency, lowering risks, fostering collaborations, and enhancing supply chain management. As a result, several companies are adopting cloud-based ERP solutions to minimize operational and capital expenses.
Market Trends
The rising need for task automation, operational efficiency and transparency, along with the increasing digitization of corporate functionalities, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising adoption of ERP in the healthcare sector to minimize clinical errors and monitor administrative tasks effectively is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing utilization of ERP amongst small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to make data-driven decisions is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, increasing investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities are driving the market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM
- Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC) (NYSE: KRO)
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)
- The Sage Group Plc (OTCMKTS: SGPYY)
- TOTVS S.A (BVMF: TOTS3)
- Unit4 (Advent International) (BVMF: TOTS3)
- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY)
- Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.(SHA: 600588)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, business segment, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Business Segment:
- Sales and Marketing
- Finance and Accounting
- Order Management
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Organizations
- Small and Medium-Sized Organizations
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Education
- Government
- Automotive
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
