CGTN America: Interview with Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters

As part of its longstanding commitment to airing opinions and voices not often heard in Western media, CGTN America's flagship daily current affairs talk show The Heat interviewed legendary English musician, composer and activist Roger Waters.

In an in-depth half-hour interview, our host Nathan King spoke at length with the co-founder of British rock band Pink Floyd on a range of topics from his current tour "This Is Not A Drill" to major geopolitical stories including the Sino-U.S. relations, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, U.S. foreign policy and much, much more.

Waters has never been shy to express his political views. He excoriated Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, for her trip to Taiwan calling her visit an "attempt to poke China in the eye with a stick." He said it was counterproductive for Washington to contradict its own "One China Policy" and urged American leaders to speak with China to de-escalate tensions.

He was equally blunt on a host of other issues. Waters questioned Israel's treatment of Palestinians; called the Western media's coverage "propaganda"; and criticized U.S. wars and invasions.

As a global icon that has consistently raised his voice on behalf of political causes, Waters said he will continue to challenge imperialism, racism, war and fascism. His current tour "This is Not a Drill" – spanning more than 20 shows in the U.S., Canada and Mexico – will continue in that vein.

