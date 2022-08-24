Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First and Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First and Sixth District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense:

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the 400 block of 7th Street, SE, at approximately 8:10 pm, one suspect approached the victim and brandished a handgun. Another suspect demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-120121

Attempted Armed Carjacking and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense:

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the 1700 block of R Street, SE, at approximately 1:38 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle and brandished a handgun. The suspects shot the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 22-120248

Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses:

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, at approximately 12:58 am, one suspect approached the victim, outside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-121252

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue, SE, at approximately 4:21 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was on a scooter, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and one of the suspects fled the scene on the victim’s scooter. CCN: 22-121284

These cases are being investigated as potentially being related. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2021 silver Nissan Sentra and was last seen bearing Virginia tags of UEV9929. The suspects and suspect vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.