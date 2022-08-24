Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market To Be Driven By The Rising Application Of The Product In The Construction Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Price Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chlorinated polyethylene market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 645.3 Million
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.38%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 1,045.7 Million
The increasing application of chlorinated polyethylene in the construction sector as a roofing material is driving the market growth. This can be attributed to its good weatherability, anti-combustion, and excellent processing ability. On the other hand, chlorinated polyethylene is crucial in the manufacturing of unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC).
Hence, the increasing demand for UPVC to manufacture windows, doors, and cladding, among others, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of chlorinated polyethylene for the production of wire and cable jacketing is likely to provide impetus to the market in the coming years. Geographically, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rapid urbanization and rising demand for chlorinated polyethylene for industrial purposes.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Chlorinated polyethylene is defined as a synthetic macromolecule material that is procured through the substitution of hydrogen atoms with chlorine atoms in high density polyethylene (HDPE). Chlorinated polyethylene occurs in white powder form and is tasteless and non-toxic.
On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into:
• CPE 135A
• CPE 135B
• Others
The significant applications of chlorinated polyethylene include:
• Impact Modifier
• Wire and Cable Jacketing
• Hose and Tubing
• Adhesives
• Magnetics
• IR ABS
• Others
The regional markets for chlorinated polyethylene include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the market for chlorinated polyethylene include the increasing inclination of automotive manufacturers towards utilizing materials with durable, weather-resistant, and chemical resistant properties to augment the quality of automobiles. In addition, the surging industrial activities are likely to propel the demand for applicants with good mechanical strength.
This factor is anticipated to spearhead the market growth of chlorinated polyethylene in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising investments in residential and commercial construction projects, coupled with the thriving do-it-yourself sector, are likely to bolster the demand for chlorinated polyethylene in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co.,Ltd (Novista Group), Showa Denko K. K., Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
