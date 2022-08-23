Submit Release
Premier Houston Joins Atlantic Premiers in Newfoundland and Labrador

CANADA, August 23 - Atlantic Canada’s premiers met today, August 23, in Stephenville, N.L., to work together in pursuit of emissions reductions, clean power generation and transmission and energy development.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey welcomed Premier Tim Houston, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King to the signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent between the Government of Canada and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on Establishing a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance.

Premiers discussed ways in which regional proponents and governments can work together to establish a green hydrogen industry in the region.

The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

