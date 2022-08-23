Grants support tourism, infrastructure in Vancouver Island communities

CANADA, August 23 - People living on Hornby Island and northern Vancouver Island will see a boost in tourism and local food production through a series of rural development grants.

“Jobs and economic opportunities flourish in communities that have the tools they need to adapt and grow,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “With the help of rural development grants and our StrongerBC Economic Plan, we are providing rural communities with more resources to attract visitors and build important infrastructure to help create a more sustainable economy for all British Columbians.”

Supported by the StrongerBC Economic Plan, the B.C. government is supporting tourism and infrastructure in the region with more than $2.5 million in grants for Indigenous organizations and local governments, including those hit hard by the cumulative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, fires and extreme weather.

“Rural communities on the North Island are working hard to expand and diversify their local economies, while supporting the people they serve,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development. “I’m grateful that we’re able to support locally grown projects all across our province, helping communities achieve their own visions of sustainable and resilient success.”

One project that demonstrates community sustainability is the Hornby Island Farmland Trust Society’s food-processing facility. The B.C. government has provided the society more than $625,000 for the construction of a facility that will aid in the creation of jobs for entrepreneurial food businesses and increase food security for people living on the island.

“Hornby Islanders are proud of their way of life and their goals to create a more sustainable and self-sufficient island,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “With the help of this rural development grant, the Hornby Island Farmland Trust Society will be able to develop a new food-processing facility that is open for any Hornby Island resident to use. This project will significantly contribute to community health and local food security.”

Additional rural development grants provided to northern Vancouver Island communities are:

Kwakiutl First Nation: almost $440,000 for economic development on the Klickseewy 7 reserve.

Homalco First Nation: almost $1 million for the Aupe (Church House) community pier replacement.

Village of Cumberland: more than $480,000 for water service to undeveloped land along Union Road.

Building resilient communities is a key action in the Province’s StrongerBC Economic Plan, helping move British Columbia forward by tackling the challenges of today while growing an economy that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island –

“North Vancouver Island is one of the most rugged, remote and beautiful regions in B.C., a place where tourists come to escape city life and be surrounded by nature. Through these rural development grants, local and Indigenous communities can benefit from much-needed infrastructure upgrades that will add more employment opportunities, increase tourism and create a better way of life for many people in the region.”

Leslie Baird, mayor, Village of Cumberland –

“The village is grateful for the funding from the Province of British Columbia in support of this important water infrastructure expansion project. We look forward to future engagement with residents on land-use planning for village-owned lands in the vicinity, as well as on the development of a village-operations facility on Union Road.”

Gary Manzer, president, Hornby Island Farmland Trust Society –

“The Hornby Island Farmland Trust Society is grateful for the funding to build a food-processing facility. This facility is sorely needed and will go a long way in helping us achieve local food security on this remote island.”

