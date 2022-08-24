Lucky Penny Candles to Sponsor Foureva Media’s Lead the Movement Business Conference
Attendees will take home a personalized Lead the Movement candleMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Penny Candles is pleased to announce is sponsorship of Foureva Media’s first Lead the Movement Business Conference, to be held Thursday, August 25 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
“I met Jamar Jones, founder of Foureva Media, when our company sponsored the Shay Rowbottom's 2’s Day event in Orlando last February,” remembers Dom LeRoux, Lucky Penny’s founder. “Our business relationship has flourished ever since, and Foureva Media became our brand agency.
“When Jamar mentioned that his Lead the Movement conference was about promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the workforce, I immediately thought it would align well with our company. I founded Lucky Penny on the principles of kindness and gratitude, and Jamar and I have always seemed to be on the same page," continued LeRoux.
Lead the Movement is an all-inclusive business conference featuring nationally renowned business leaders, and will provide attendees with fresh new insights on marketing, brand culture, recruitment, and community involvement.
The event will include many panels including motivational speaker and Super Bowl champion Jarrett Bush, international speaker Dr. Joe Johnson, Vanessa A. Vining of VaynerX, executive coach and author Justin Patton, and Negocios Capitales founder Marcela López Lozano.
Everyone loves to receive thank-you gifts when attending local events, trade shows, and seminars. For their part, businesses who host those events love for attendees to bring back home a little something to remind them of the event. Lucky Penny meets those needs with carefully crafted, personalized candles to commemorate any occasion.
"We are thrilled to sponsor Lead the Movement, and we look forward to working with the conference as it grows over the years,” notes LeRoux. “Foureva Media saw what an impact our candles made in Orlando, and we’re thrilled to be invited to offer branded candles for LTM’s attendees".
To learn more about how to order the perfect gift, please visit Lucky Penny Candles’ website or follow @LuckyPennyCandles on Instagram.
###
Lucky Penny Candles
Lucky Penny Candles was built on a foundation of kindness and gratitude. The company crafts personalized candle gifts for any occasion. Its eco-friendly candles are made and labeled by hand in the United States.
To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles, please visit LuckyPennyCandles.com
Lead The Movement
The Lead the Movement Business Conference is a celebration of fresh new insights on marketing, brand culture, recruitment, and community involvement.
To learn more about the event, please visit ltmconference.com
Foureva Media
Foureva Media specializes in sales and marketing, video production, and speaking engagements. Its mission is to share the marketing secrets of leading entertainers with established and emerging brands.
To learn more about Foureva Media visit: fourevamedia.com
