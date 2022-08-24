Global Denim Jeans Market Spike to $88.1 Bn Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR | Slim Fit Held the major share of 42.4%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, OREGON, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Denim Jeans Market by Fitting Type (Slim Fit, Regular Fit, Skinny Fit, Relaxed Fit, Others), by Price Point (Mass, Premium), by End User (Men, Women, Children), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Convenience clothing store, Specialty Store, Online Sales Channel, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global denim jeans industry generated $56.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $88.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The denim jeans market has witnessed steady growth in recent years. Manufacturers are now focused on the Asian countries, such as India and China, to expand their foothold due to the maturity of the North American and European markets. Thus, most companies have shifted their production plants to China and other Asia Pacific countries to cut down the manufacturing costs. Moreover, this shift is anticipated to draw the companies closer to their target market. Upsurge in population and improvement in economic condition of countries such as India, China, and Brazil, boost the growth of the denim jeans market. However, the adoption of branded products has witnessed an upward trend in the developing regions, as consumers have focused on using premium denim jeans during the past few years.

Key Finding Of the Study

Relaxed fit segment accounted for $4,184.5 million, garnering 7.4% of the global market share.

On the basis of price range, the mass segment acquired $36,456.1 million, exhibiting 64.9% of the global market share.

Children segment was valued at $9,889.1 million, accounting for 17.6% of the market share.

the specialty stores segment acquired $7,219.2 million, exhibiting 12.8% of the global market share.

U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,400.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in spending capacity, per capita consumption of the denim jeans, consciousness regarding the cloths suitable for the body types, and acceptance for casual wears for office work drive the growth of the global denim jeans market. However, work from home practices, rise in popularity for loose-fitting clothes, and adoption of voluntary simple lifestyle hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in disposable income in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, has increased the expenditure on personal grooming and clothing. This presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12446

The slim fit segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on fitting type, the slim fit segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global denim jeans market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Development in denim fabric and availability of slim fit denim jeans in various patterns boost the demand for slim fit denim jeans. However, the skinny fit segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. Skinny fit denim jeans are more popular in the women segment as they look fashionable and stylish.

The men segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global denim jeans market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that biggest celebrities, athletes, and other artists are paying attention toward fashion and collaborating with some of the world's biggest denim jeans brands, such as Wrangler, Calvin Klein, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Rag & Bone, and others. However, the women segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in spending capacity of working women supplement the demand for premium denim jeans among women.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global denim jeans market. This is due to rise in popularity of colored denim jeans and launch of newer styles and premium price-based denim jeans. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rise in number of working women, rapid urbanization, increase in westernization of lifestyles in emerging economies, and rise in fashion consciousness are the factors that propel the growth of the global denim jeans market in this region.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. This is owing triose in disposable income in the emerging economies such as China & India, which has significantly increased the spending capacity of people on clothing for personal grooming, thereby boosting the growth of the global denim jeans market. Factors such as growing standard of living, introduction of denim jeans with antimicrobial properties, launch of eco-friendly denim jeans, surge in trend of wearing denim jeans in work stations, offices,& special occasions, and per capita consumption of the denim jeans, at the same time, are contributing to the growth of the market in more than one way.

For Purchase Enquiry at: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12446

Leading Market Players

Canatiba Denim Industry

Diesel S.p.A.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Jack & Jones

Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Lee Cooper

Levi Strauss & Co.

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Under Armour, Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

