The spray adhesives market is predicted to reach 5.72 billion USD by 2027
The spray adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 3.15 billion in 2021 to USD 5.72 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2%HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spray adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 3.15 billion in 2021 to USD 5.72 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026. Spray adhesives are used in droplet form and replace largely white glue and tape.
The furniture, construction, and transportation industries all use spray adhesives. They are used in the transportation industry for interior and upholstery applications in cars, airplanes, and ships. Spray adhesives are widely used in the ground surface and material applications of construction. Additionally, spray adhesives are used in packaging, materials, expressions, and artwork. Another critical area for spray adhesive application is furniture. Compared to other techniques, there are many benefits to using this adhesive. Businesses are investing in R&D to create gentle wood adhesives for the skin and the environment.
The demand for hygienic food packaging is expected to increase in the coming years, which would boost the growth of the spray adhesives market. The excellent bonding of laminates, ornamental cushions, textiles, and foams to furniture using spray adhesives will also enhance industry growth in the next few years. The substance is utilized to glue fiberglass, drywall, plaster, and inset ceilings. Other items used in the building business include EPS foams, pipe insulation, roofing membranes, and carpet tile installation.
In addition, rising investment in the infrastructure sector is predicted to fuel the expansion of the Spray Adhesives Market in nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Urbanization, population expansion, disposable incomes, and an increase in living are some of the favorable socioeconomic and demographic aspects expected to favorably influence the growth of the global spray adhesives market.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
The global spray adhesives market segmentation includes:
By Technology:
• Water-Based
• Solvent-Based
• Hot Melts
The spray adhesives market is divided into solvent-based, water-based, and hot melt segments based on the kind of product. The hot melt spray adhesive market segment is anticipated to experience the most significant CAGR over the forecast period. The elements contribute to tightening environmental standards for spray adhesives' VOC concentration. Hot melt spray adhesives have a shallow VOC level because they don't contain any water or solvents, making them more environmentally friendly.
In 2019, the segment for solvent-borne aerosols was the second-largest. A decreased market share for these items is anticipated during the projected period. In the upcoming years, consumers' preferences are likely to shift toward the use of waterborne and hot melt spray adhesives due to the relatively high VOC content contained in these products.
By Application:
• Construction
• Furniture
• Packaging
• Automotive and Transportation
• Textile and Leather
The market is divided into the categories of transportation, construction, furniture, and others based on application. The transportation segment will hold the most significant market share during the forecasted period. Leather, fabric, fiberglass, foam, and other materials made of plastic or rubber are frequently attached to any metallic body of a car, plane, or ship using spray adhesives. These adhesives are widely applied while installing aeroplane interior trim.
In 2019, demand for the furniture was the second-highest in the sector. In the coming years, this market is anticipated to increase product demand at the fastest rate of growth. Polyurethane is typically the most well-liked substance for glues used in furniture applications. Aerosol adhesives are widely used in the production of cabinets, upholstery, and other woodworking products.
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions have high product uptake rates. Asia Pacific contributed 40.5% of total revenue in 2016, making up the most significant revenue share. Due to well-established packaging, construction, woodworking, and automotive industries, this region is projected to be one of the product's fastest-growing consumers.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the projection period. Over the coming years, it is expected that a combination of increased foreign investment and government programs aimed at sustainable development would encourage consumers to choose waterborne over solvent-borne products. China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are expected to experience this scenario.
Over the next few years, it is anticipated that significant application areas, including construction and automotive, will rise in nations like China and India, which will increase demand for adhesives. It is predicted that important product utilization in wall insulation, carpet, and tile flooring will create room for business expansion in the years to come.
Latest Industry Developments:
Fevicol Ezeespray, a novel spray adhesive, is unveiled by Pidilite.
Fevicol has introduced "Fevicol Ezeespray," a novel spray adhesive format that makes it simple and quick to adhere to laminates.
