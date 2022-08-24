Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Council Bernard

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Frederic Bernard, head of cabinet of the President of the European Council, today in Washington, D.C.  Deputy Secretary Sherman welcomed the EU’s continued strong financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine and the unprecedented U.S.-EU and transatlantic unity in response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.  The Deputy Secretary also reaffirmed the importance of U.S.-EU cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.  She also praised EU efforts to work towards peace and prosperity in the Western Balkans.

