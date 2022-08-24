Land a Sweet Management Job in LA and Earn a 5 Day Maui Vacay to Party for Good
Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to fund work programs for US kids.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good represents talented professionals and helps them land sweet jobs. Send resume to Sara (at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to land a sweet management job before December 31st, 2022 and earn a 5 Day Maui Vacay in 2023.
Top Three Sweet Management Positions
1. Data Analytics Manager
2. Marketing Manager
2. VP of Sales and Marketing
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We love representing talented professionals. Candidates placed in sweet jobs; help us make a positive impact in kids' lives and we all party for good!"
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Join Team USA...Recruiting for Good Created The Sweetest & Most Patriotic Gig for Kids to Learn Positive American Values www.JoinTeamUSA.org. Recruiting for Good is looking for creative sweet kids...who love to draw, write, and use their talent for good. Land the gig, earn money, and when kids do a great job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #jointeamusa #sweetkidgig #kidslearnvalues #recruitingforgood
