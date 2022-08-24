Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,833 in the last 365 days.

Land a Sweet Management Job in LA and Earn a 5 Day Maui Vacay to Party for Good

Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to fund work programs for US kids.

Send us your resume to land a sweet job, and Party Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good represents talented professionals and helps them land sweet jobs. Send resume to Sara (at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to land a sweet management job before December 31st, 2022 and earn a 5 Day Maui Vacay in 2023.

Top Three Sweet Management Positions

1. Data Analytics Manager
2. Marketing Manager
2. VP of Sales and Marketing

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We love representing talented professionals. Candidates placed in sweet jobs; help us make a positive impact in kids' lives and we all party for good!"

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Join Team USA...Recruiting for Good Created The Sweetest & Most Patriotic Gig for Kids to Learn Positive American Values www.JoinTeamUSA.org. Recruiting for Good is looking for creative sweet kids...who love to draw, write, and use their talent for good. Land the gig, earn money, and when kids do a great job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #jointeamusa #sweetkidgig #kidslearnvalues #recruitingforgood

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Land a Sweet Management Job in LA and Earn a 5 Day Maui Vacay to Party for Good

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.