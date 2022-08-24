Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002663

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/23/22, 2035 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: McKnight Lane, Waltham

 

VIOLATION: Stalking

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Roberts

 

AGE: 62

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Lori Fetters

 

AGE: 62

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 08/23/22 at approximately 2035 hours, Troopers responded to a residence on McKnight Lane in the Town of Waltham for a report of a male repeatedly showing up at the residence after being told to stay away. Investigation revealed Michael Roberts (62) of Ferrisburgh, VT stalked Lori Fetters (62) of Waltham, VT. Roberts was located at his residence and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


