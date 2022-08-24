New Haven Barracks/ Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/23/22, 2035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McKnight Lane, Waltham

VIOLATION: Stalking

ACCUSED: Michael Roberts

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VICTIM: Lori Fetters

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/23/22 at approximately 2035 hours, Troopers responded to a residence on McKnight Lane in the Town of Waltham for a report of a male repeatedly showing up at the residence after being told to stay away. Investigation revealed Michael Roberts (62) of Ferrisburgh, VT stalked Lori Fetters (62) of Waltham, VT. Roberts was located at his residence and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.