New Haven Barracks/ Stalking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002663
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/23/22, 2035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McKnight Lane, Waltham
VIOLATION: Stalking
ACCUSED: Michael Roberts
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Lori Fetters
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/23/22 at approximately 2035 hours, Troopers responded to a residence on McKnight Lane in the Town of Waltham for a report of a male repeatedly showing up at the residence after being told to stay away. Investigation revealed Michael Roberts (62) of Ferrisburgh, VT stalked Lori Fetters (62) of Waltham, VT. Roberts was located at his residence and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.