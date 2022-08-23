Việt Nam, Canada steps up economic ties, stresses peace in South China Sea

VIETNAM, August 23 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has expressed his wish that during his tenure, Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Shawn Perry Steil will make active contributions to Việt Nam – Canada comprehensive partnership, especially in the context of the fifth anniversary of their bilateral comprehensive partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday, PM Chính expressed his delight at the effective and practical development of bilateral ties, with two-way trade hitting US$3.57 billion in the first half of this year, up 25.5 per cent annually. Việt Nam’s exports to Canada surged 32 per cent to over $3.25 billion in the period.

As of November 2021, Canada was the 14th biggest investor in Việt Nam with 231 projects worth over $4.81 billion. The host also thanked the Canadian Government for providing Việt Nam with $1.3 billion in official development assistance since 1990.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, the PM suggested the ambassador assist in facilitating all-level visits, especially those at high level, and promote cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, development assistance, post-pandemic recovery, climate change, environmental protection, clean and green growth, and high-quality human resource training.

As the two countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), PM Chính highlighted the need to lift two-way trade, partly by making it easier for Vietnamese goods, especially agro-fisheries, fruits, cashew nuts, coffee, honey and wooden furniture, to enter Canada.

The PM asked the Canadian Government to continue supporting the roughly 240,000 Vietnamese living in the country as well as offer more scholarships to Vietnamese students and graduates to elevate cooperation in human resources and sci-tech.

Steil, for his part, hailed Việt Nam as a bright example for countries worldwide to follow in its COVID-19 response.

He pledged to pay attention to stepping up bilateral economic, trade and investment ties via increasing direct goods transportation between the two countries, as well as cooperation in climate change response and delivery of commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, and promote discussion on issues of shared concern.

On the South China Sea issue, both sides underscored the importance of the settlement of disputes by peaceful means in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, towards reaching a practical, effective and working Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and ensuring freedom, maritime and aviation security and safety in the South China Sea. — VNS