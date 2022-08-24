Top legislator welcomes young Japanese parliamentarians

VIETNAM, August 24 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday hosted a reception for a delegation from the Youth Division of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan led by Suzuki Norikaru, member of the House of Representatives and Sato Kei, member of the House of Councillors and Acting Head of the Youth Division.

NA Chairman Huệ congratulated the LDP on its resounding victory in the election of the House of Councillors in July this year, expressing his belief that under the leadership of LDP President and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Japan will make new, greater achievements.

Norikazu said that the delegation had worked with representatives of the Vietnamese NA's Young Parliamentarians Group and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee to discuss measures to strengthen the relationship between young people and parliamentarians of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Kei emphasised the LDP’s Youth Division is very eager to promote cooperation between young parliamentarians and people of the two countries, and Vietnamese students in Japan.

He wished to continue receiving support of the top Vietnamese legislator so that the relationship between young parliamentarians and generations of the two countries will be strengthened, significantly contributing to developing the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia between Japan and Việt Nam.

Agreeing with the proposals of the young parliamentarians, Chairman Huệ said Việt Nam wished to promote relations with Japan across all Party and State channels and people-to-people exchanges.

He spoke highly of the role of young people and parliamentarians in developing Việt Nam –Japan relations, affirming that the NA of Việt Nam strongly supports the enhancement of the relationship between young generations of the two countries in general and young parliamentarians in particular.

The NA Chairman suggested young parliamentarians and the LDP’s Youth Division continue to pay attention to the Vietnamese community in Japan, especially Vietnamese youths and students; and further promote labour cooperation between the two countries, making it easier for Vietnamese labourers to work in Japan.

The youths of the two countries should increase visits and experience sharing activities, as well as organising periodic youth and student festivals, especially in 2023 when the two countries will celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, he said.

This is the fourth time the LDP has sent young parliamentarians to visit Việt Nam. — VNS