Roving three lane closure scheduled nightly on the H-1 Freeway westbound from Middle Street to H-1/H-2 Split

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of up to three lane roving closures scheduled on the H-1 Freeway between Middle Street and the H-1/H-2 Split on Tuesday night, Aug. 23, through Saturday morning, Aug. 27, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking installations.

The following week, on Monday night, Aug. 29, through Saturday morning, Sept. 3, roadwork will happen in both directions. The eastbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., and westbound lanes will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Pavement marking installations will continue intermittently until Saturday, Sept. 17, as needed.

Traffic will be monitored, and lane closures may be delayed if traffic is still heavy.

Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and Special Duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

