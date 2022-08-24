Submit Release
Law enforcement partners working together yielded large amount of cash

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Canine Unit assisted Duval County Sheriff with a traffic bus stop that yielded a large amount of currency in Freer, Texas.

 The incident occurred on August 22, when deputies requested assistance from Border Patrol Canine Unit with a traffic bus stop.   After a brief inspection of the bus a Service canine located a large amount of unclaimed currency hidden in a shoe box on the bus. The total amount found was nearly $200,000 in currency and $500 in counterfeit bills.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

