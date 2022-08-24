Law enforcement partners working together yielded large amount of cash

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Canine Unit assisted Duval County Sheriff with a traffic bus stop that yielded a large amount of currency in Freer, Texas.

The incident occurred on August 22, when deputies requested assistance from Border Patrol Canine Unit with a traffic bus stop. After a brief inspection of the bus a Service canine located a large amount of unclaimed currency hidden in a shoe box on the bus. The total amount found was nearly $200,000 in currency and $500 in counterfeit bills.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.