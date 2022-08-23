Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,756 in the last 365 days.

Illinois EPA Awards Third Round of Grants for Energy Efficiency Upgrades at Public Wastewater Treatment Plants

ILLINOIS, August 23 - Program to Fund Upgrades and Changes for Energy and Cost Savings


SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy's Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby reducing energy costs.


"The Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program brings together energy and environmental benefits," said Director John Kim. "These upgrades will significantly reduce energy waste while optimizing the water treatment process."


Grant applications were ranked by Illinois EPA based on the energy savings per dollar funded, energy cost impact, energy rate paid by the applicant facility, and energy cost to treat one million gallons of wastewater at the facility. Ranking also prioritized those facilities in areas of environmental justice concern. The $346,773.60 in grant funding will be leveraged by an estimated $152,693.40 in matching funds being applied toward the projects from the grantees. The grantees are:


• City of Danville, Vermilion County - $260,000.00

• Village of New Baden, Clinton County - $33,467.00

• City of Vandalia, Fayette County - $26,773.60


The grants will enable these municipal organizations to make energy efficiency upgrades to wastewater equipment identified by previous energy audits. These grants will save the three grantees 1,834,893 kWhs of energy annually, which translates to significant financial savings. The funds for the grant program are provided by the United States Department of Energy's State Energy Program. The previous two funding rounds saved eight municipalities more than 8 million kWh and $650,000 in annual savings.



You just read:

Illinois EPA Awards Third Round of Grants for Energy Efficiency Upgrades at Public Wastewater Treatment Plants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.